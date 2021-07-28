ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

MDYV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 64,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

