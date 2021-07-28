Arweave (AR) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Arweave has a total market cap of $333.93 million and $15.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.00 or 0.00025083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.