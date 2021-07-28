Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $201,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of ASH opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

