ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.15

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 152243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

