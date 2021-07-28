Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

