Astec Industries (ASTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

