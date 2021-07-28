ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 211.5% in July

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AACG stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

