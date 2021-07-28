Atco Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atco in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.