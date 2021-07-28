Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

AAWW stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

