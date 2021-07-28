Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

