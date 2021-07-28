Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.