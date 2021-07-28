AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRC stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $7,655,102 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

