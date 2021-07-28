August J. Troendle Sells 15,209 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

Medpace stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,807. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.