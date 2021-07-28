Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,027,328 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

