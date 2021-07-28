Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

