AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$60.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOCIF. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of AOCIF stock remained flat at $$37.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

