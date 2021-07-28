Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh Sells 5,910 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00.

AVLR traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. 397,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.94. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

