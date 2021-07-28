AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.920-$8.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 602,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.80. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $230.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.59.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

