AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$2.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 602,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,888. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $230.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.59.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

