Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 284,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.