Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.13. Approximately 41,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 90,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.