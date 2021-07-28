Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

