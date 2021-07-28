Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $445,248.72 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90.

Avid Technology stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.