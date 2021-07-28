Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,854. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

