Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.