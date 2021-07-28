Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 2,632 ($34.39), with a volume of 14,588 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,755.39. The company has a market capitalization of £816.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,833.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.