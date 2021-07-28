AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AXA SA (EPA:CS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.90 ($25.76). AXA shares last traded at €21.90 ($25.76), with a volume of 4,773,462 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.10.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

