Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACLS stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

