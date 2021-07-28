Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0392

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $206,286.32 and approximately $35,933.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

