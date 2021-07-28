Axonics (AXNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

7/20/2021 – Axonics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/12/2021 – Axonics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Axonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

6/28/2021 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Axonics Inc alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $16,861,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.