B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 6,530 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

