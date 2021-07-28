B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

OZK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

