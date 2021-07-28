B. Riley Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $157.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

