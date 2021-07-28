B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

FFWM stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

