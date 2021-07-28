Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.18. Baidu has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

