Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Critical Contrast

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.41 $3.44 billion $9.80 17.02 Moxian $950,000.00 339.40 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Volatility and Risk

Baidu has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 43.11% 9.77% 5.71% Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 18 0 2.95 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $304.22, suggesting a potential upside of 82.41%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Moxian.

Summary

Baidu beats Moxian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

