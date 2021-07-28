Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 0.5%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 154.90 ($2.02). Approximately 1,007,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,059,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.20 ($2.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £564.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.71.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

