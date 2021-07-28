Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCSF opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

