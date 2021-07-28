Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($4.10). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 305.80 ($4.00), with a volume of 620,180 shares trading hands.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.61.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

