Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.98. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 22,433 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

