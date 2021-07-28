Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

