Bandera Partners LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bandera Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208,337 shares during the period. Ameresco accounts for 4.0% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Ameresco worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

NYSE AMRC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,969. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

