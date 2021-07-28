Bandera Partners LLC Invests $9.34 Million in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,049,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000. Vidler Water Resources comprises approximately 3.7% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned 5.71% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWTR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,297. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

