Bandera Partners LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. HireQuest accounts for 1.7% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 1.85% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

