Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.02% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.