Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.02% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

