Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,234,071 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barclays by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

