Barclays Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,595.16.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.