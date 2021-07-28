Barclays Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $170.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.93.

Shares of TDOC opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.97. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

