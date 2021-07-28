Bata Price Up 7.7% This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Bata has a market capitalization of $139,095.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

